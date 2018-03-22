Player Blurb: JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Heavy defensive end prospect with somewhat active hands he uses much better to shed blocks against the run than when getting upfield as pass-rusher. Good burst off the snap. Not a bender. Nickel defensive tackle in the NFL.

College Recap:

One of the most heralded recruits to sign with ASU in recent years, JoJo Wicker was a top-100 national recruit out of Long Beach Poly High School in California. He arrived in Tempe as a versatile defensive lineman prospect who could play multiple positions. Though he was projected by then-ASU coach Todd Graham as a 3-technique tackle, Wicker almost exclusively played end in his three-year career as a Sun Devils. He was named a freshman All-American by multiple outlets in 2015 with 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He became a second-team all-league pick as a sophomore in 2016 with 11 tackles for loss. In his final season as a Sun Devil, Wicker, 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, again earned second-team all-league honors. He was the 13th highest graded defensive lineman in the Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus and had 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. Versatility is a strength from a position standpoint, but he's also viewed as a defensive lineman who doesn't have a clear-cut spot projecting to NFL defenses. He's solid against the run but not a dominant anchor on the edge or through the middle. He also is not an upper-echelon pass rusher. - Chris Karpman