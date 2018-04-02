Player Blurb: Jordan Akins, TE, UCF

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Older prospect with plus athleticism and ability to catch the ball outside his frame. Yards-after-the-catch abilities are impressive. Split out tight end only in the NFL.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of McDonough, Georgia, Akins was part of UCF's 2010 class but decided to join MLB's Texas Rangers instead, where he played four seasons in the minors. Upon his return, he had 12 catches for 135 yards in 2014 along with 363 yards on 15 kick returns (24.2 YPR). Akins missed significant time the following season due to injury after opening the year as one of the team's starting receivers. He returned as a tight end his junior season, catching 23 passes for 347 yards with two TDs.

Akins put up career-best marks in his senior year, catching 32 passes for 515 yards and four scores while starting 11 games. He had multiple catches in all his appearances for an undefeated UCF squad. -- R.J. White