Player Blurb: Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA
NFL Draft analysis for Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Blazing speedster with questionable hands. Quick enough to take a bubble screen to the house after making a few defenders miss. Blur in the open field.
College Recap:
A 247Sports three-star recruit out of Compton, Calif., Lasley saw limited action as a redshirt freshman in 2015 before playing in 11 games and making four starts as a sophomore, catching 41 passes for 620 yards and five TDs. He also made an impact on special teams, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. Lasley played in just nine games as a junior but made a big impact when on the field, catching 69 passes for 1,264 yards and nine TDs. He managed at least 100 yards in seven games, with his biggest performance coming against USC in game in which he caught 10 passes for 204 yards and three TDs. He followed up that gem with 12 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown against Cal to close out the regular season, then caught eight passes for 128 yards and a score in the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State. --R.J. White
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...