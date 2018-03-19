Player Blurb: Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Blazing speedster with questionable hands. Quick enough to take a bubble screen to the house after making a few defenders miss. Blur in the open field.

College Recap:

A 247Sports three-star recruit out of Compton, Calif., Lasley saw limited action as a redshirt freshman in 2015 before playing in 11 games and making four starts as a sophomore, catching 41 passes for 620 yards and five TDs. He also made an impact on special teams, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. Lasley played in just nine games as a junior but made a big impact when on the field, catching 69 passes for 1,264 yards and nine TDs. He managed at least 100 yards in seven games, with his biggest performance coming against USC in game in which he caught 10 passes for 204 yards and three TDs. He followed up that gem with 12 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown against Cal to close out the regular season, then caught eight passes for 128 yards and a score in the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State. --R.J. White