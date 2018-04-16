Player Blurb: Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Cornerback lacking height and bulk who possesses incredibly quick but he's hesitant in press and his overall reactionary skills are subpar. Played better earlier in his career than 2017.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Spring, Texas, Thomas started four games as a true freshman, making 26 total tackles and defending four passes. He broke out as a sophomore, with 46 total tackles and five interceptions, returning one for a score in a win at Oklahoma State. Thomas made 49 total tackles and picked off two passes as a junior, but he still made a huge impact with 17 passes defensed, including four in a win over Texas. One of his two picks came in the Sugar Bowl win over Auburn.

Thomas missed some time as a senior due to a knee injury, leading to him making just 27 total tackles in nine games with one interception and two passes defensed. He returned his pick 46 yards against Kansas State but didn't reach the end zone. Thomas also dealt with disciplinary issues throughout his collegiate career. -- R.J. White