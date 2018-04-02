Player Blurb: Jordan Thomas, TE, Mississippi State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Separation tight end with fluid movement skills at all levels of the field. Mostly reliable hands. Willing but lacking power as an in-line blocker. Yards-after-the-catch H-back type ideally suited for today's NFL.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Sumrall, Mississippi, Thomas was the No. 1 junior college tight end when Mississippi State landed him in 2016. He caught nine passes for 48 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the team.

The 280-pound Thomas became a bigger part of the offense in 2017, playing some receiver due to injury while also lining up at tight end. He finished the year with 22 catches for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He could be in line for a conversion to a different position due to his size/speed upside. -- R.J. White