Player Blurb: Jordan Wilkins, RB, Ole Miss
NFL Draft analysis for Jordan Wilkins, RB, Ole Miss
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Tall, well-built, heavy-footed running back who produces above his athleticism or lack thereof. Runs with good balance, vision, and determination. Reliable receiver. Deceptively good between the tackles and will flash impressive cutting ability.
College Recap:
Wilkins was a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite coming out of high school in the Memphis area. A one-time Auburn commit, a leg injury in high school re-set the tables on his recruitment and he eventually signed with Ole Miss. He was redshirted in 2013 and rushed for a combined 740 yards in 2014 and 2015. He missed the entire 2016 season after being declared academically ineligible due in part to an administrative foul up. After sitting out a season, Wilkins returned in 2017 as a senior and put forth the best season of his Ole Miss career. He rushed for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns en route to earning second-team All-SEC honors. His 6.5 yards per carry ranked second in the SEC and 13th nationally. -- David Johnson
-
