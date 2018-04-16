Player Blurb: Joseph Davidson, P, Bowling Green

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Left-footed punter with big leg, and nice touch for short-field kicks. Holder on place kicks.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Findlay, Ohio, Davidson set Bowling Green records as a redshirt freshman with 82 punts for 3,497 yards, a 42.6-yard average he would beat in each of his next three seasons. Davidson went on to earn first-team All-MAC honors in each of the next three seasons. As a senior, Davidson managed to place more than half of his punts inside the 20-yard line while only having two of them turn into touchbacks. -- R.J. White