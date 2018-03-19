Player Blurb: Josey Jewell, ILB, Iowa

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tackling-machine at Iowa. Player who wins with good, not great athleticism, quick play recognition and some block-shedding skills. Not a true sideline-to-sideline roamer. Proficient in coverage. Lack of speed could hurt him at next level.

College Recap:

A running back and linebacker as a high-schooler in Decorah, Iowa, Jewell stuck on the defensive side of the ball for the Hawkeyes, starting his final three years while recording more than 120 total tackles in each. The middle linebacker was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, annually presented to the nation's top linebacker, as a junior, and again received votes for the award as a senior. Jewell managed 13.5 tackles for loss in his sophomore and junior seasons combined, but equaled that total as a senior while posting 132 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 11 passes defensed, all career highs. He had double-digit tackles eight times in 2017, including making 11 tackles in the Pinstripe Bowl in his final game for Iowa. -- R.J. White