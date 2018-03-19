Player Blurb: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Elite arm strength. Matt Stafford-esque. Plus mobility. Inconsistent accuracy and decision-making. Often over-extends plays which gets him into big trouble. Has All-Pro and UDFA flashes. Likely Top 15 pick mainly due to his physical traits.

College Recap:

A Firebaugh, Calif. native, Allen was productive for Reedley College in California before transferring to Wyoming, where he threw just six passes as a sophomore in 2015 before suffering a season-ending injury. Retaining his sophomore eligibility in 2016, Allen saw his first extensive FBS work, completing 56 percent of his passes for 3,203 yards with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He went 17 for 32 for 207 yards with two TDs and two picks in the Poinsettia Bowl against BYU. Entering 2017 with big expectations for a potential breakout, Allen completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was held under 100 yards in three games, including his final performance of the regular season, which he left with a shoulder injury. He was able to return for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, where went 11 for 19 with 154 yards and three touchdowns before declaring early for the NFL Draft. --R.J. White