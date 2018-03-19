Player Blurb: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smooth pocket passer with textbook delivery, consistent spiral and great arm strength. Accruacy isn't an issue. Good, not great moving inside the pocket. Same goes for downfield ball placement. Has tendency to force throws into dangerous situations, especially when improvising.

College Recap:

A 247Sports five-star recruit out of Bellflower, Calif., Rosen started all 13 games for the Bruins as a true freshman, setting numerous school records in his first year and being named first-team Freshman All-American while completing 60 percent of his passes for 3,669 yards with 23 TDs and 11 inteceptions. Rosen played just six games as a sophomore, with his season ending after sustaining a pair of injuries during a 400-yard effort against Arizona State. Rosen started 11 games as a junior, missing one regular-season game due to concussion. He opened the year by throwing for at least 460 yards and three TDs in three of his first four game before cooling off later in the season, finishing with 3,717 yards, 26 TDs and 10 interceptions while completing 62.5 percent of his passes. Rosen skipped the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State and declared early for the NFL Draft. --R.J. White