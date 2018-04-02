Player Blurb: Joshua Frazier, DT, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, girthy two-gapper with slow, heavy hands and slow, heavy feet. Severely limited as a pass-rusher. Good strength but often plays too high, so offensive linemen get under him and move him backward. Run-plugger.

College Recap:

A former four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite out of Har-Ber High School in Springdale, Ark., Frazier saw very limited action in his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He appeared in five games as a true freshman, picking up his first career sack in a late-season game against Western Carolina. He added four tackles in six games in 2015 for an Alabama team that won College Football Playoff. The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder took on an increased role in 2016, however, cracking the regular defensive line rotation and recording eight tackles, including one tackle for loss and one sack, in 14 games. Frazier’s most productive season came as a senior, once again serving as a reserve along the Crimson Tide’s loaded defensive front. He appeared in all 14 games in 2017, finishing the year with 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble and three pass breakups. He was a key run-stopper on a unit that led the country in run defense, limiting opponents to just 94.7 yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry. Frazier concluded his college career in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia, logging one tackle and helping Alabama win its second national title in his four-year tenure. - Chance Linton