Player Blurb: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
NFL Draft analysis for Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Fantastic combination of length, zone awareness and ball skills, which lend credence to thought he'll become a superstar at the next level. Decently fluid hips. Only one year of elite production but he was a lockdown, ball-hawking cornerback in 2017.
College Recap:
A three-sport athlete from Lake Dallas, Texas, Jackson saw limited action in his first two seasons after redshirting in 2014, breaking up six passes while playing in 26 games, making one start. That start came as a redshirt sophomore in the Outback Bowl, where he had three solo tackles against Florida, including one for loss. Jackson broke out as a redshirt junior in 2017, racking up 18 passes defended while leading the nation with eight interceptions, returning two for touchdowns -- both in the same game against Wisconsin. Though he maintained throughout the season he was undecided about whether to leave school early for the NFL, he ultimately declared for the 2018 draft in early January. -- R.J. White
