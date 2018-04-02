Player Blurb: Joshua Kalu, FS, Nebraska

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Explosive defensive back with experience at cornerback and safety. Above-average ball skills. Was more productive in 2016 than 2017. Solid in run-support. Has starter potential.

College Recap:

A three-star recruit out of Houston, Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite, Kalu made an immediate impact for the Huskers as a true freshman. He made two starts and 27 tackles in his first season on campus. Kalu led Nebraska with seven special teams tackles and made his first career interception to seal a home win over Miami. Kalu started all 13 games for Nebraska as a sophomore and a junior, and finished second on the team in 2015 in tackles with 75, and added three interceptions. He followed that up in 2016 with 66 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception.

Kalu was moved to safety for his senior season by new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco. He made nine starts while battling a shoulder injury that kept him out of three games. Even with the missed time, Kalu finished fifth on the team with 47 tackles (33 solo stops) and posted two interceptions and six pass breakups. -- Michael Bruntz