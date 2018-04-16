Player Blurb: Jullian Taylor, DT, Temple

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, long defensive tackle prospect with plus awareness and the refined ability to slip blocks to make plays against the run often. Some burst upfield. Can play high, and could use more sand in his pants.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Compostive two-star recruit out of Williamstown, NJ, Taylor didn't play much before his redshirt senior year. After limited action as a freshman, he suffered a leg injury in his first appearance the following year that knocked him out for the remainder of the season. Taylor again succumed to injury as a junior, appearing in two games before being sidelined.

Taylor dealt with injury again as a senior though this time around was less severe, allowing him to play in 12 games. He racked up a career-best 10 tackles in his team's home finale against UCF, including 4.5 tackles for loss. Taylor finished the year with 41 total tackles, including 11 for loss. -- R.J. White