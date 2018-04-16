Player Blurb: Jullian Taylor, DT, Temple
NFL Draft analysis for Jullian Taylor, DT, Temple
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Tall, long defensive tackle prospect with plus awareness and the refined ability to slip blocks to make plays against the run often. Some burst upfield. Can play high, and could use more sand in his pants.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Compostive two-star recruit out of Williamstown, NJ, Taylor didn't play much before his redshirt senior year. After limited action as a freshman, he suffered a leg injury in his first appearance the following year that knocked him out for the remainder of the season. Taylor again succumed to injury as a junior, appearing in two games before being sidelined.
Taylor dealt with injury again as a senior though this time around was less severe, allowing him to play in 12 games. He racked up a career-best 10 tackles in his team's home finale against UCF, including 4.5 tackles for loss. Taylor finished the year with 41 total tackles, including 11 for loss. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...