Player Blurb: Justin Crawford, RB, West Virginia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Multiple-cut runner with a real spring in his step through the line of scrimmage and at the second level. Has trouble running through arm tackles or hitting the home run. Flashes of excellent athleticism could get him drafted.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Columbus, Georgia, Crawford was the 2015 national junior college player of the year when he arrived at West Virginia, and he ended his first season as the conference’s newcomer of the year. He’d have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Mountaineers and two of the top single-game performances in school history. Crawford was slowed by nagging injuries in both years, but he never missed a game until he chose to skip the bowl game in December to focus on the draft. Crawford finished two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College with 3,161 yards rushing and the 2015 national championship. He emerged in a crowded WVU backfield as a junior and finished with 1,177 yards, including 331 against Oklahoma and 209 against Baylor. Crawford, who is married with two children, picked WVU over the NFL after the season. He was named preseason first-team all-Big 12 and started his senior year with five 100-yard games. He had two more the rest of the way and finished with 1,060 yards. - Mike Casazza, EerSports.com