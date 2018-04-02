Player Blurb: Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Techician with the ball in his hands. Outstanding at reading blocks inside and cutting off them. Above-average slipperiness and small cutting ability. Quick to diagnose what's in front of him and react. Lacks a speedy second gear and has minimal long speed. Doesn't break many tackles. Most value with zone-blocking team.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Carol Stream, Illinois, Jackson was virtually unstoppable from the word go, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a true freshman after putting up 1,388 yards from scrimmage with 11 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 9.1 yards per catch. He rushed for 1,418 yards on 312 carries (4.5 YPC) as a sophomore with five TDs and 21 catches for 162 yards, then delivered a career-best 1,524 yards on 298 rush attempts with 15 TDs as a junior, adding in 219 more yards on 35 catches. He closed the year with a pair of three-TD games, including a 224-yard performance against Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Jackson didn't quite reach the same heights as a senior that he did in 2016, but averaging 4.6 yards on 287 carries in the Big Ten is nothing to sneeze at. He ran for 1,311 yards and scored 11 rushing TDs while also catching a career-high 44 passes for 276 yards. He delivered seven 100-yard performances in his senior year, including rushing for 157 yards and two TDs on 32 carries in a Music City Bowl win over Kentucky. -- R.J. White