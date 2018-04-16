Player Blurb: Justin Jones, DT, NC State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Heavy-handed two-gap / one-gap hybrid. Isn't quite quick enough to be a pass-rushing specialist on the inside and isn't quite sturdy or strong enough to flourish in a two-gap role. Will flash good plays in both areas.

College Recap:

Jones is a prototypical defensive tackle. He's not going to throw a lot of moves at you, but he can overpower offensive linemen on the inside. He can push offensive linemen back with his bull rush. He can get to the quarterback at will. One thing that could also allow him to shine is his strength. He's probably not going to be as highly sought-after and B.J. Hill or Bradley Chubb, but he's going to be a difference maker for a team when he gets to the NFL level. - Michael Clark