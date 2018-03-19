Player Blurb: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Experienced, multi-faceted defensive back who was listed as a safety but played plenty of cornerback at Stanford. Has cornerback-esque movement skills at decent safety size. Hips are fluid. Impressive length and athleticism. Tackling reliability is a concern. Quality Day Two safety who'll be solid in all areas but not necessarily a prospect with All-Pro potential.

College Recap:

A 247 Composite three-star recruit out of Dutchtown in Giesmar, Louisiana, Reid played in 12 games as a true freshman, recording 21 tackles and logging his first career interception at Colorado. He was honorable mention All-Pac-12 as a sophomore, recording 55 tackles and breaking up seven passes. His biggest performance came in a 52-27 win over Oregon, when he totaled 11 tackles, including three for loss. Reid made first-team All-Pac-12 as a junior, recording 94 total tackles (including 6.5 for loss) with five interceptions and one sack. All five picks came in a five-week stretch starting at USC in early September. Reid recorded nine total tackles and recovered a fumble against the Trojans in the Pac-12 title game, then broke up two passes against TCU in the Alamo Bowl before declaring for the draft. -- R.J. White