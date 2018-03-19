Player Blurb: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Elite size, speed, and agility combination. Did not build on a strong, multi-faceted season in 2016. Cuts are dynamic, as is his burst once he touches the football. Has the ability to be a better pro than college player.

College Recap:

Alluring speed and measurables made Kalen Ballage a 247Sports Composite four-star running back prospect out of small-town Peyton, Colorado. His NCAA record-tying eight touchdown performance against Texas Tech early in the 2016 season as a junior made him a household name and dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate. But the 6-foot-3, 220 pound Ballage ultimately only ended up with 536 rushing yards on 126 carries for a pedestrian 4.3 yards-per-carry. Entering the 2017 season, Ballage was clocked at 23.3 mph in a summer workout, faster than any NFL player except Tyreek Hill — a player Ballage outweighs by 40 pounds. But even under a third offensive coordinator in three seasons, Ballage wasn’t able to break out. He again averaged 4.3 yards-per-carry with 669 rushing yards on 157 carries, showing that he has a hard time accessing the space that would allow him to access his speed. - Chris Karpman, SunDevilSource