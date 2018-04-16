Player Blurb: Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Former safety turned corner with plus ball skills, especially down the field. When he recognizes, he strikes coming downhill on outside runs and screens. Lengthy and tall. Good, not great speed. Best in zone scheme or as hybrid cornerback / safety.

College Recap:

A two-star recruit from Murphy, Texas, Kelly saw action as a true freshman for the Aztecs before missing six games due to injury. He returned to start all 13 games as a sophomore, recording 58 total tackles while intercepting two passes. He then intercepted five passes as a junior, including two against Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at the end of the year.

The Aztecs moved Kelly from safety to cornerback as a senior, and he responded by notching three more interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven passes defensed at his new position. He also recorded a career-high 67 tackles, including five tackles for loss, while delivering the first two sacks of his career (both in a win over Stanford). While he didn't have many passes to defend in the Armed Forces Bowl against an Army team that never throws the ball, Kelly did record six tackles, including one for loss, in his college finale. -- R.J. White