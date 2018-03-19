Player Blurb: Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Chiseled fullback-sized running back with impressive initial bounce to find running lane. Lighter feet than you'd expect after seeing him. Runs with medicore power. Fullback speed and quickness.

College Recap:

Kamryn Pettway came to Auburn as a three-star fullback, but at tailback during his redshirt sophomore season he led the SEC with 1,224 rushing yards. Pettway moved to tailback following the dismissal of returning starter Jovon Robinson in August 2016 and stepped in for an injured Kerryon Johnson early in the season to spark the Tigers' offense and lead the team to a six-game winning streak. He was the first Auburn player since Bo Jackson to rush for 150 yards in four consecutive games, picked up a semifinalist nod for the Doak Walker Award and averaged 124.8 yards rushing per game while playing in only 10 games with six starts. Injuries and a suspension, however, derailed Pettway's run to Auburn history. He sat out the season opener in 2017 due to suspension and played with an injured foot against Clemson while rushing for 74 yards. He recorded only one 100-yard game, then came off the bench to rush for 90 yards and three touchdowns before fracturing a shoulder blade against Arkansas. Rumors about his off-the-field standing with the team swirled and he declared early for the draft, opting to skip the Tigers' New Year's Six bowl game against UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. -- Brandon Marcello