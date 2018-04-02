Player Blurb: KC McDermott, OT, Miami
NFL Draft analysis for KC McDermott, OT, Miami
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Underweight tackle who needs to build more strength to sustain his anchor at the next level. Good technique getting his hands inside but doesn't have the grip to maintain blocks and is susceptible to counter moves.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of West Palm Beach, Florida, McDermott saw limited action as a true freshman but started final eight games of his senior year as part of an offensive line that was fifth in the nation in tackles for loss allowed. He then started nine games at left guard and four at left tackle as a junior for an offense that averaged 425.9 yards per game.
McDermott was entrenched at left tackle as a senior for a Miami team that started the year 10-0. He earned third-team All-ACC honors for his play in 2017 and wrapped up his career by starting 34 straight games at various positions on the offensive line. -- R.J. White
