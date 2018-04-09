Player Blurb: Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Off-ball linebacker who digressed during his collegiate career and played much slower in 2017 than he did in 2016. Not a consistent block-shedder, lacks athleticism and doesn't make plays in coverage.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Harbor City, California, Bierria started four games and played in 10 others as a redshirt freshman, finishing the year with 35 tackles (three for loss) and one sack. He had what would be a career-best 77 tackles (7.5 for loss) with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a sophomore, posting a 12-tackle performance against Cal and notching a pair of sacks against Arizona State. Bierria earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2016 after putting up 68 tackles (five for loss) with two sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an FBS-best five fumble recoveries.

Bierria was again named second-team All-Pac-12 as a senior, recording 60 tackles (four for loss) with one sack, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He saved his best game for last, notching a season-best 11 tackles (including seven solo stops) against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. -- R.J. White