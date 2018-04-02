Player Blurb: Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Agility-based slot wideout who's quicker than fast but possesses quality long speed. Adequate elusiveness and balance in the open field for a receiver at his smaller size. Plus return skills. Niche offensive weapon.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Lufkin, Texas, Coutee played in all 13 games as a true freshman, catching 11 passes for 105 yards. He saw an expanded role the following year, earning an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection after catching 55 passes for 890 yards and seven TDs, adding another TD on one of his three carries. Coutee caught 10 passes for 172 yards and a score in a shootout loss to Oklahoma, and finished the year with a 221-yard, two-TD performance against Baylor.

Coutee's big season finale as a sophomore was only a sign of things to come, as he exploded for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns on 93 catches as a junior, also returning a kick for a TD as he racked up 315 yards on 10 kick returns. He was named second-team All-Big 12 for his work as a receiver, which included four scores in three games to open the year and back-to-back huge games against Arizona State (12 catches, 186 yards, one TD) and Houston (11 catches, 161 yards, one TD). Coutee finished the year on a roll, catching nine passes for 168 yards against Texas then rolling up 187 yards and a TD on 11 catches in the Birmingham Bowl. -- R.J. White