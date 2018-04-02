Player Blurb: Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami
NFL Draft analysis for Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Thick, well-built defensive tackle who, at times, is immovable in the middle. Flashes of strong hand-usage. Has the ability to disengage from blocks on the inside to make impact stops against the run. Limited explosiveness into the backfield but motor is fine.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Norton played in 12 games as a true freshman, totaling 19 tackles (1.5 for loss) with one sack, which came in his first career game. Norton was inserted into the starting lineup as a sophomore and earned third-team All-ACC honors after racking up 39 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He also recovered a fumble in a Russell Athletic Bowl win over West Virginia.
Norton was named honorable mention All-ACC for his junior season, in which he had 26 total tackles (6.5 for loss), two sacks and a pass break-up. After recording three total tackles in the Orange Bowl, Norton declared early for the NFL Draft. -- R.J. White
