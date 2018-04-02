Player Blurb: Kentavius Street, DT, NC State
NFL Draft analysis for Kentavius Street, DT, NC State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Physical specimen with plenty of strength and moments of special bend for a 280-plus pound defensive lineman. Not very twitchy and doesn't play to his well-documented strength. Tweener between the end and tackle. Decent run-stopper.
College Recap:
He's a guy who came to NC State with a lot of expectations and put together some good seasons, but kind of got overshadowed by Bradley Chubb during his time. He's not the kind of player whose going to put together big sack totals. He's not the type of guy whose going to bring the same type of athleticism and do the freak-of-nature type things you're going to see from Bradley Chubb on the field. That said, Street is very coachable and is great in run support. I think he can be good against the pass and put together some big plays. We saw that against Notre Dame, and he's definitely capable of making big plays. - Michael Clark
