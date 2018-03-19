Player Blurb: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
NFL Draft analysis for Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Tall, active left tackle prospect exuding athleticism. Polished pass-blocker who plays with balance and uses his long limbs well. Flashes a nasty streak in the run game, as he typically blocks through the whistle. Smaller defenders give him some problems at times.
College Recap:
A 247Sports four-star recruit out of Roseville, Calif., Miller redshirted in 2014 before making five starts in his freshman season. He then started at right tackle in 2016 but only played in five games due to injury. Miller took over as UCLA's left tackle in 2017, starting all 13 games on the blind side. The Bruins saw an improvement in their rushing game with Miller on the field, and he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors for his work on the blind side. He declared early for the NFL Draft in the week after the Cactus Bowl. --R.J. White
