Player Blurb: Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Mississippi
NFL Draft analysis for Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Mississippi
Draft Prospect Outlook:
w
College Recap:
A 247Sports three-star recruit out of Greenwood, Miss., Robertson didn't see much action as a redshirt freshman in 2015, but he played in all 13 games (five starts) the following year, catching 37 passes for 437 yards and three TDs. Robertson exploded as a junior, catching 76 passes for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns. He managed to top 100 yards five teams, including tallying a season-high 159 yards on eight receptions and two TDs at Rice. That game was one of four in which the 6-foot-1 Robertson snagged multiple TDs. He finished his season with four straight games with a TD, including one in the Independence Bowl against Florida State, before declaring early for the NFL Draft. --R.J. White
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...