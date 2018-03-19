Player Blurb: Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Mississippi

Draft Prospect Outlook:

College Recap:

A 247Sports three-star recruit out of Greenwood, Miss., Robertson didn't see much action as a redshirt freshman in 2015, but he played in all 13 games (five starts) the following year, catching 37 passes for 437 yards and three TDs. Robertson exploded as a junior, catching 76 passes for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns. He managed to top 100 yards five teams, including tallying a season-high 159 yards on eight receptions and two TDs at Rice. That game was one of four in which the 6-foot-1 Robertson snagged multiple TDs. He finished his season with four straight games with a TD, including one in the Independence Bowl against Florida State, before declaring early for the NFL Draft. --R.J. White