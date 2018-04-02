Player Blurb: Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Shorter, somewhat skinny outside corner with seemingly long arms and plus ball skills. Very aware when the ball is arriving. Gets his hands a lot of passes. Reliable coming down against the run. Rarely misses tackles. Underrated prospect.

College Recap:

Unlike most players at Alabama, Wallace arrived in Tuscaloosa as an unheralded recruit and walked on to the team in 2014. The Tucson, Ariz., native didn’t see any playing time in his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, but he was awarded a scholarship in fall camp prior to the start of the 2016 season. As a junior, he appeared in 11 games, playing primarily special teams while also working in a reserve role at cornerback. He finished the year with 11 tackles and two pass breakups. But Wallace had a breakout season as a senior, playing a critical role in the secondary for the Crimson Tide defense. He came off the bench in the opener and reeled in his first career interception, securing a starting spot at cornerback for the remainder of the season. In 14 games, the 6-foot, 183-pounder amassed 48 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, along with a team-high 15 pass breakups and three interceptions - one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was a second-team All-SEC honoree by the Associated Press and capped off his college career with three tackles and one pass breakup in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia, helping Alabama win its fifth national title in nine seasons. - Chance Linton