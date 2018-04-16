Player Blurb: Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Well-built -- especially in his lower half -- defensive tackle who's clearly talented but doesn't play to his twitchiness relative to his size. Occasionally fires off the ball but is only effective with his bull rush. Active hands that aren't overly powerful.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of South Jordan, Utah, Lotulelei was named a second-team Freshman All-American by Scout.com after making nine starts and posting 33 tackles with four sacks and one forced fumble in 2014. He then earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore with 26 tackles (five for loss), one sack and one forced fumble. Lotulelei added 28 tackles, including a career-high eight for loss, to his career line in 2016 as well as 3.5 sacks, good enough to earn him honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.

Lotulelei was again an honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick as a senior despite only recording 16 tackles (3.5 for loss) with 1.5 sacks. He also blocked a kick during his senior campaign. Lotulelei is looking to join his brother Star in the NFL. -- R.J. White