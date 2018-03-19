Player Blurb: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Operated gadgety offense at Washington State. Can be accurate from clean pocket. Struggles mightily against pressure of any kind. Not very mobile. Backup material at best.

College Recap:

Falk is a former walk-on who became Washington State's all-time leading passer this past season. He also holds numerous Pac-12 and school records, including total offense (14,086) and passing touchdowns (119). Though inconsistencies and injuries hampered his 2017 effort, he left college as a three-time All-Pac-12 selection and one of the most accomplished signal-callers in history. -- Ben Kercheval