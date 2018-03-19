Player Blurb: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
NFL Draft analysis for M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Experienced, versatile corner with developed mirroring skills and requisite athleticism to match. Fully aware when the ball is approach. Good size and strength. Not a downfield burner. Wins in the short-to-intermediate area and will get his hands on a lot of passes. Day Two prospect.
College Recap:
A 247Sports four-star recruit out of Arlington, Va., M.J. Stewart played in 12 games as a true freshman reserve cornerback for North Carolina. At 6-foot, 205-pounds, Stewart emerged as a full-time starter and leader in UNC's defensive backfield over the next three seasons. With a varied skill set and a physical presence, Stewart played a lot of nickel during the latter half of his UNC career. He notched 25 total pass breakups as sophomore and junior and added 128 tackles, six tackle for a loss, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions during those two seasons. Stewart was Second-Team All-ACC as a sophomore and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a junior. An unquestioned leader on UNC's 2017 team, Stewart entered his senior campaign as a Bednarik Award candidate with All-ACC and All-America hopes. The Tar Heels had a disappointing 3-9 season, but Stewart led UNC with 12 pass breakups and notched 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks. Pro Football Focus named Stewart a 2017 First-Team All-ACC performer while also giving the senior corner the highest grade of all Tar Heel players for that season. Stewart finished his UNC career as the school record holder for most pass breakups with 41, surpassing Robert Williams' mark of 40 set from 1996-97. - Ross Martin, InsideCarolina
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...