Player Blurb: Marcus Davenport, DE, UT-San Antonio

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall defensive end with long arms. Explosive in all his movements. Possesses wide array of pass-rushing moves and can win with speed and bend around the corner. Decent point-of-attack strength too. Draft's biggest sleeper. Could sneak into Round 1.

College Recap:

A three-sport star at Stevens High School in San Antonio, Davenport joined his hometown university and played 11 games as a true freshman, recording three sacks in limited action. He made 11 starts the following year, racking up 49 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and four sacks while also forcing two fumbles. Davenport was named second-team All-Conference USA after tallying 67 total tackles, including 10 for lss, with 6.5 sacks as a junior. Davenport broke out in his senior season by setting career highs in tackles for loss (17.5) and sacks (8.5) while forcing three fumbles and even scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble against Rice. He had 11 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss, in that game, which followed an big performance against North Texas in which he had four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. --R.J. White