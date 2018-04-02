Player Blurb: Mark Walton, RB, Miami

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Lightning bug scatback with dynamic change-of-direction skills and explosion in the open field. Often hides behind offensive linemen before bursting through a running lane. Small, light frame. Foot quickness is among best in this class.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Miami, Walton saw action as a true freshman, taking 130 carries for 461 yards and 22 catches for 293 yards, scoring a total of 10 touchdowns. He also returned 17 kickoffs for 300 yards, though he didn't see much work in this capacity over the next two seasons. Walton broke out as a lead back in 2016, rushing for 1,117 yards on 209 attempts (5.3 YPC) and scoring 14 times on the ground. He added 27 receptions for 240 yards and another TD through the air, earning third-team All-ACC honors.

Walton only played in four games during his junior year before suffering a season-ending injury. Before going down, he had managed an impressive 7.6 yards per carry mark on his 56 attempts, rushing for 428 yards and three TDs while also catching seven passes for 91 yards. He opened the season by rushing for 14 yards and two TDs on 16 carries against Bethune-Cookman, then rolled up 204 yards on only 11 carries against Toledo with one score. Despite only playing in a few games as a junior, Walton decided to declare early for the draft. -- R.J. White