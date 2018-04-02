Player Blurb: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida
NFL Draft analysis for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Tall, lanky but physical wideout. Has plenty of room to grow into his frame. Impressive, deceptive speed. Somewhat twitchy and balanced for his size. Decent long speed. Raw in his route running. May get hurt by physical cornerbacks at the line. Has a Brandon Lafell feel to his game.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of St. Petersburg, Valdes-Scantling began his career at NC State, catching 22 passes for 281 yards as a freshman and 22 passes for 257 yards and a TD as a sophomore. Unhappy with his usage in the team's changing offensive scheme, Valdes-Scantling transferred to South Florida, where after sitting out a season he started 13 games in 2016 and caught 22 passes (again) for 415 yards and five touchdowns.
Valdes-Scantling finally reached his potential as a senior, setting a school record with 879 receiving yards on 53 catches and grabbing six TDs through the air. He added eight rushes for 108 yards and another score as well. He posted a 10-catch, 186-yard game against Houston and followed it with six catches for 152 yards and a TD against Connecticut. In his final game, Valdes-Scantling grabbed three passes for 133 yards and a TD in the Birmingham Bowl against Texas Tech. His best football could still be ahead. -- R.J. White
