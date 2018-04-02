Player Blurb: Marquise Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss
NFL Draft analysis for Marquise Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Experienced, stand-up rusher who demonstrates active, heavy hands and impressive burst and bend around the corner. Needs to add more weight to set a stronger edge. Production was up and down in college.
College Recap:
Haynes was a three-star recruit out of University Christian in Jacksonville, Florida, who originally signed with North Carolina but failed to clear admissions. After spending a season at Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy, he signed with Ole Miss and made an immediate impact - earning freshman All-American honors in 2014. He became one of the SEC's most accomplished sack artists over the course of his career, finishing as the program's all-time leader in that category with 32. His 47.5 tackles for loss are also a career record for the Ole Miss program.
Haynes could have left early for the NFL Draft following his junior season, but elected to return for his senior year. He finished fifth in the SEC with 7.5 sacks as a senior. Though he played primarily defensive end in college, he is projected as an outside linebacker in the NFL. -- David Johnson
