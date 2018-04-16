Player Blurb: Mason Cole, C, Michigan

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Versatile offensive line prospect who's better inside at center than on the edge where he played in 2017. Very fast to get out of his stance to contact quick one-gappers and has adequate skill set across the board that'll led to him not getting into much trouble, but he won't dominate. Good athleticism and decent anchoring strength.

College Recap:

A former four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, Cole made an immediate impact for Michigan. He started every game as a true freshman and went on to start every game in his Wolverines career. Cole spent his first two years with the Maize and Blue at left tackle but slid inside his junior season. He had a stellar year at center, his projected position at the next level.

For his senior season, Cole slid back outside to left tackle to help the team. There, he provided solid run and pass support, and was arguably the Wolverines' best offensive lineman. In his Michigan tenure, Cole has proven to be a smart, versatile, athletic lineman who can play any of the five positions along the offensive front. -- Isaiah Hole