Player Blurb: Matt Dickerson, DT, UCLA

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Intriguing pop into offensive linemen's pads and a good motor. Not an acceleration or pass-rushing move player and needs more strength to be more effective against the run.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of San Mateo, California, Dickerson saw limited action as a true freshman before recording what would be a career-best 38 total tackles (3.5 for loss) with four passes defensed in 2015. He made eight starts as a junior, recording 34 tackles (1.5 for loss). Dickerson saw his senior year come to an end early due to injury, with the defensive lineman managing 21 tackles in seven games. -- R.J. White