Player Blurb: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Strong, experienced, penetrating defensive tackle with NFL-caliber awareness and knowledge of how to win with leverage. Long arms he uses often to beat offensive linemen often. High-motor player who'll chase running backs down the field. Elite first-step and leg churn. Has makings of 10-plus sack per season interior rusher. Should go in Round 1.

College Recap:

It wasn't until his third year in Ann Arbor that former Massachusetts 247Sports Composite four-star defensive tackle Maurice Hurst started making an impact for Michigan. His first two seasons, Hurst was stuck behind several top-tiered players on the depth chart. But, once he got his chance to come off the bench, after Jim Harbaugh took over the program in 2015, Hurst became a household name when it came to getting into the offensive backfield. He finished with three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in 2015 and 4.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2016. The 2017 season proved to be Hurst's year, and the fifth-year player put on a show. Recording five sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss and 60 tackles, Hurst cemented his status as one of the Big Ten’s best. He posted an impressive career bests in tackles and TFL's against in-state rival MSU, with 10 tackles, with 3.5 for loss. He was named Pro Football Focus' top-rated defensive player, regardless of position, for the entire 2017 season. Known for his ultra-quick first step, Hurst was unstoppable up the middle, and even when he wasn't manhandling centers and guards on the way to the quarterback, he was opening up opportunities for his fellow teammates along the defensive line - a unit which finished the season 8th in sacks and third nationally in tackles for loss. - Isaiah Hole, TheMichiganInsider.com