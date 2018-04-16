Player Blurb: Max Redfield, FS, Indiana-Penn
NFL Draft analysis for Max Redfield, FS, Indiana-Penn
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Possesses the size and strength you want from a safety but not the football intelligence or ball or mirroring skills. Tries for the big hit too often, leading to whiffs.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite five-star recruit out of Mission Viejo, California, Redfield chose to play at Notre Dame out of high school, seeing limited time as a freshman in 2013. He made 11 starts as a sophomore, totaling 68 tackles and making an interception. He had 64 total tackles and another interception in 2015 but was dismissed before he could play in his senior season due to an arrest.
Redfield landed at Indiana (PA), where he finished his collegiate career by racking up 78 total tackles and 13 passes defensed, intercepting four passes with the Crimson Hawks in 2017 after sitting out the previous year. -- R.J. White
