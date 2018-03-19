Player Blurb: Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Between-the-tackles bruiser with developed key-reading skills and the power to meet and dispatch lead-blockers in the hole. Looked like an NFL linebacker on the field in college. Can't be asked to get to plays on the outside. Lack of speed and quickness hinder his play-making ability.

College Recap:

A 247Sports four-star recruit out of Baltimore, Md., Micah Kiser redshirted in 2013 at Virginia. As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Kiser appeared in all 12 games but was primarily a special teams player, notching 15 tackles on the season. It was in 2015 that his career took off. That season he started every game for UVA, leading the ACC in tackles and finishing 17th nationally with 117 for the year, adding 7.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for losses. He led the ACC in tackles again in 2016, finishing 3rd nationally with 134 stops on the season to go along with 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses. As a senior, Kiser made it a three-peat, leading the ACC in tackles once more, racking up 145 tackles on his way to 411 career tackles. He’s just the second player in ACC history to lead the conference in tackles for three-straight seasons, joining former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly. Kiser added five sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss on his way to earning All-America honors. - Jamie Oakes, Wahoos247