Player Blurb: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smart, nuanced pass-catcher. Effortless beating press at the line and clicking into top gear. Strong hands. Can win on throws outside is frame. Plus agility with the ball in his hands. Will make defenders miss. Likely Top 50 pick.

College Recap:

A native of Monroe, Ga., Gallup spent two seasons at Butler County Community College (Kansas) before transferring to Colorado State before his junior season. He totaled 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns on 76 receptions in his first year with the Rams, scoring three touchdowns each in his final two games of the season against San Diego State and Idaho. Gallup didn't have quite the scoring touch as a senior in 2017, managing only seven scores in 13 games, but he did bump his production up to 100 receptions for 1,418 yards, including six games with at least 100 yards receiving. His biggest performance came in October against Nevada where he snagged 13 catches for 263 yards and three touchdowns against Nevada. He was one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's most outstanding receiver. -- R.J. White