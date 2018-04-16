Player Blurb: Mike Badgley, PK, Miami

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Reliable in the short to intermediate ranges but his leg is tested beyond 50 yards, where his accuracy dips greatly.

College Recap:

A two-star recruit out of Summit, NJ, Badgley connected on 34 of 38 extra point attempts as a true freshman and 14 of 18 field goals. He went 5 of 6 on PATs in his collegiate debut against Arkansas State, and eventually saw kickoff duty duringn the year as well. Badgley set a school record with 25 made field goals (on 30 attempts) as a sophomore, also connecting on all 40 of his PATs. He averaged 63.5 yards on 88 kickoffs with 52 touchbacks as a junior, making 21 of his 26 field goal tries and 53 of 55 PATs.

Badgley earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior, finishing his career with a school-record 77 made field goals. However, he went just 17 of 23 on field-goal attempts in his senior year, posting his worst accuracy mark. He did make 45 of 46 PATs. -- R.J. White