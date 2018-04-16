Player Blurb: Mike Badgley, PK, Miami
NFL Draft analysis for Mike Badgley, PK, Miami
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Reliable in the short to intermediate ranges but his leg is tested beyond 50 yards, where his accuracy dips greatly.
College Recap:
A two-star recruit out of Summit, NJ, Badgley connected on 34 of 38 extra point attempts as a true freshman and 14 of 18 field goals. He went 5 of 6 on PATs in his collegiate debut against Arkansas State, and eventually saw kickoff duty duringn the year as well. Badgley set a school record with 25 made field goals (on 30 attempts) as a sophomore, also connecting on all 40 of his PATs. He averaged 63.5 yards on 88 kickoffs with 52 touchbacks as a junior, making 21 of his 26 field goal tries and 53 of 55 PATs.
Badgley earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior, finishing his career with a school-record 77 made field goals. However, he went just 17 of 23 on field-goal attempts in his senior year, posting his worst accuracy mark. He did make 45 of 46 PATs. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...