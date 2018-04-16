Player Blurb: Mike Boone, RB, Cincinnati

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Super-twichy scat-back with above-average vision and good but not great long speed. Finds and hits the cutback quickly. Small-frame and doesn't play with much power.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Compostive two-star recruit out of Glen St. Mary, Florida, Boone led Cincinnati in rushing as a true freshman after racking up 650 yards on 101 carries (6.4 YPC) with nine TDs. His biggest performance came against South Florida, when he took 19 carries for 212 yards and a score, and his three-TD game against Houston capped a run of seven straight games with a TD. Boone saw a similar workload as a sophomore, rushing for 749 yards on 104 carries (7.2 YPC) with nine TDs as well as 15 catches for 108 yards and 17 kick returns for 279 yards. A foot injury limited him to nine games as a junior, but his numbers were far off the pace of his previous two seasons and Boone finished with 388 yards and two TDs on 105 carries as well as 20 catches for 249 yards.

Boone returned to action as a senior but was only sporadically used as a feature back. He opened the year with 100 yards and a TD on 19 carries against Austin Peay and saw 17 touches the following week against Michigan, but he only had 10 carries in one of his next six appearances. Boone did cap the year with 100 total yards on 16 touches against Connecticut but finished the season with just 463 yards on 110 carries and 177 yards on 24 receptions, with five TDs combined. -- R.J. White