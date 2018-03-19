Player Blurb: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smooth athlete. Not super explosive but isn't clunky in his movements. Strong hands. Has impressive leaping ability and body control. Above-average in contested-catch situations. Good, not great speed. Decent after the catch. Useful albeit unspectacular pass-catching TE.

College Recap:

One of the nation's top-ranked high school tight ends in 2014 according to 247Sports Composite, Gesicki was slow to transition after primarily playing wideout before college. He struggled with his blocking and owned just 24 receptions following his sophomore year. That offseason, he recommitted himself to the position and laid the foundation for a break-out junior campaign that produced 48 catches for 679 yards and five touchdowns. Multiple preseason All-America honors then followed, as Gesicki readied for 2017. Despite seeing 18 fewer targets as a senior, he managed to break Penn State's all-time marks for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end. No one was targeted more often in the red zone than the 6-foot-6, 250-pound human mismatch, and his nine touchdown catches tied for the team lead. - Andrew Callahn - Lions247