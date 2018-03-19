Player Blurb: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
NFL Draft analysis for Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Super-charged plant-and-drive specialist with serious bounce and aggressive ball skills. Smaller framed which hurts him against blockers and bigger wideouts. Dynamic return ability showcases his physical ability.
College Recap:
Hughes was a top recruit after being named first-team All-State by the AP as a high-schooler in North Carolina. He played in 11 games for North Carolina as a true freshman in 2015 before transferring to Garden City Community College, where he had 47 total tackles, two picks and six passes defenses in 11 games. He also returned punts and kicks, scoring three TDs on returns. Hughes joined UCF as a junior in 2017 and started 11 games at cornerback, recording 49 tackles and intercepting four passes, returning one for a touchdown. He also made an impact as a return, tallying 635 yards on 20 kick returns with two touchdowns and another 233 yards on 14 punt returns with another TD. He was named first-team All-Conference as a cornerback and second-team All-Conference as a returner for his efforts before declaring early for the NFL Draft. --R.J. White
