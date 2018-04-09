Player Blurb: Mike McCray, OLB, Michigan

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Big, thick inside linebacker with quick recognition skills, experience sinking into zone coverage, and a fair amount of block-shedding ability. Real issue with his game comes with his lack of foot quickness and straight speed to the sidelines. Likely a two-down player at the next level but has the refinement to outperform his draft status.

College Recap:

The son of a former Ohio State team captain, Mike McCray spurned his father’s alma mater in favor of its top rival. McCray came on strong right out of the gates, blocking a punt in his first career game. However, McCray spent his first few years in Ann Arbor sidelined with injury. He rebounded his redshirt junior year and became a stalwart defender, making 75 tackles to go along with 13 tackles for loss and two interceptions from the WILL linebacker position.

His senior season, one in which he was named team captain, was more of the same. McCray notched 83 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and five sacks. McCray did show some issues when targeted in coverage, but still showed a continued knack and nose for the football -- especially in run support. He had arguably his best game in the regular season finale against Ohio State, with nine tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. -- Isaiah Hole