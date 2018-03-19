Player Blurb: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

Draft Prospect Outlook:

NFL-ready blocker who plays with proper punch technique and is rarely out of position. Plenty of experience against a myriad of counter moves. Dominant, powerful run-blocker. Has issues against speed rushers due to lack of foot quickness. Might be best as road-grading right tackle.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star prospect who was built more like a power forward than an offensive tackle when he enrolled, Mike McGlinchey took a red-shirt season and ultimately grabbed hold of a starting job as a sophomore in the Music City Bowl against LSU. His career wrapped up three years, 38 straight starts and second win over LSU later in the Citrus Bowl as McGlinchey went out a two-time captain and probable first-round pick. In his final season McGlinchey anchored the left tackle spot in Notre Dame’s best rushing offense since the Lou Holtz era as the Irish finished third nationally in yards per carry (6.25) and seventh in rushing yardage per game (269.3). The product of Philadelphia may rank among the most massive offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft at 6-foot-8, 315 pounds. He’s started on both the left and right sides of the line and was arguably best used as a right tackle as a junior, although that came with Top 10 pick Ronnie Stanley at left tackle. As a fifth-year senior last season, McGlinchey ranked as the nation’s top run blocking offensive tackle (and No. 3 overall), although the slotted in the middle of the pack in pass blocking after allowing 16 pressure and three sacks. - Pete Sampson, IrishIllustrated.com