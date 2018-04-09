Player Blurb: Mike Ramsay, DT, Duke
NFL Draft analysis for Mike Ramsay, DT, Duke
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Good-sized defensive tackle prospect with active hands and the wherewithal to continue to hand-fight on his way into the backfield. Uses a swim, bull rush, and push-pull move often. Above-average but not outstanding burst and lateral agility. Could stand to get a little stronger in his lower half. Underrated prospect.
College Recap:
A two-star prospect out of Marietta, Ga., Mike Ramsay redshirted during his true freshman season before appearing in limited action during his first season on the field. Ramsay began to establish himself as a third year sophomore, appearing in all 13 games and earning four starting assignments. He established himself as a full time starter as a junior and totaled 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks in 12 games in 2016.
Ramsay entered the 2017 season as an established starter and leader of a much improved Duke defensive unit. As a disruptive force in the middle of the line, Ramsay recorded 43 tackles and posted a career high with 5.5 quarterback sacks. - John Watson, TheDevilsDen.com
