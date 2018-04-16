Player Blurb: Natrell Jamerson, FS, Wisconsin

Draft Prospect Outlook:

New to the position (starting at receiver, then played cornerback) so his reaction time is somewhat slower than what you'd like, but he was a productive player in 2017 at safety for Wisconsin. Fluid hips, and explosive movements. Very willing to thump in run-support or on short passes to the outside. Not a natural hands catcher. Dynamic return ability.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Ocala, Florida, Jamerson joined the Badgers as a wide receiver before transitioning to the defensive side. He was the team's primary kick returner as a sophomore, averaging 22.4 yards on 20 returns and taking one back for a TD at Maryland. Jamerson made two starts as a nickel back in 2016, recording 19 tackles (one for loss) and four passes defensed. He also averaged 21.1 yards on 12 kick returns.

Jamerson started 14 games at safety in his senior year, and his play was good enough to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He had 51 tackles (3.5 for loss) with 1.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions, with both coming against Northwestern and Jamerson returning one for a TD. Jamerson also excelled in the East-West Shrine Game following his final season, earning Defensive MVP in the all-star game. -- R.J. White